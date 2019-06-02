Neno Bishop Resigns Following Pastor James Ng’ang’a’s Outburst

Neno Evangelism Pastor James Ng’ang’a’s recent outburst has led his church to deeper divisions as coast region bishop Robert Wafula confirmed his exit from the church.

According to reports by The Standard, bishop Wafula, who has known Ng’ang’a for over 20 years, tendered his resignation on Friday.

Wafula was one of the three bishops at Neno.

His exit came shortly after a six-minute video of Ng’ang’a spewing obscenities and threats to his bishops for allegedly disrespecting his spouse, went viral.

Ng’ang’a, who is not new to controversy, in the undated video, lectured the bishops as his congregants kept mum.

“Nataka kuongea na mabishop wale wako kwa kanisa langu, if you’re not going to respect my wife am going to kick you out of my ministry, even if who you are, ata kama tulitahiriwa na wewe.

Wajikanga hawa…mmenikuta kwa hii ministry na wake wenu hawa. Mmetajirikia hapa hapa kwangu, stupid arrogant. Mmenikuta hapa hapa nikihubiri na mkokoteni mkatajirikia hapa. Nimesema kama hamtaheshimu mke wangu am not going to serve with you, kama mke wako hataheshimu mke wangu na mmekuja kwangu na matuta … useless people taka taka , rubbish, hakuna kitu mnaezaniambia mimi watu wa Neno, mimi ndo neno,” Ng’ang’a said.

Wafula divulged that he felt offended by the insults from the man of God.

“If he had issues with us, he should have called us for a meeting. But declaring in public that he will kick us out means he no longer wants to work with us. I would rather leave than wait for him to do what he threatened,” Wafula said.

Disputing the controversial pastor’s rant, Wafula claimed he has never engaged with Ng’ang’a’s wife beyond their regular church meetings.

Wafula’s exit is said to have left deep divisions in the church, with a section said to be rallying behind him while another supports Ng’ang’a.

The two first met in Mombasa. Wafula, who worked as a watchman in the area, joined Ng’ang’a’s church, then called World Evangelism, to seek transformation.

At the time, Ng’ang’a, who had been in prison for illegal possession of guns, among other crimes whose sentences he had previously served, was just beginning the ministry.

They would later walk the journey together, until recently when they stopped reading from the same script.

Insiders have disclosed that the recent rant was a manifestation of emotions that have been building over time.

Sources say, accusations of infidelity brought to the attention of his wife might have also led to the bitter spit.

The men of clothe were increasingly getting agitated by the many scandals their leader was entangled in. Their night vigils seemed not to change his heart.

“We knew our apostle was in a lot of trouble. We were praying for the devil to let go of him so that he could focus on preaching and be the man of God everyone once respected,” one of Neno’s followers said.

The scandals allegedly contributed to dwindling collections from the church.

Among the scandals, is the recent accusations that he defrauded a businessman Ksh3.6 million.

The pastor was also arrested and charged with threatening to kill Citizen TV journalist Linus Kaikai in a video.

In yet another case that dates back to 2015, Ng’ang’a is accused of drunk driving leading to the death of one Ms Mercy Njeri on July 26, 2015 at Manguo in Limuru along the Nairobi-Naivasha Road.

