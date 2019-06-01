Woman Jumps Out Of Moving Zuri Matatu As Operators Attempted To Kidnap Her

Like most Kenyans, Mercy Mwangi boarded a matatu in the morning of Friday 24 May 2019 with the intention to report to work, but that was not to be.

As opposed to arriving at work like every other day before that one, she found herself in a place where she had to jump off a moving matatu for her life.

Narrating the unfortunate turn of events that transpired that morning, advocate Mike Mutichilo revealed that the matatu driver and conductor seemed to have conspired to kidnap the lady.

Read:

Sad story! As Received: @DCI_Kenya @KenyaPolice3 @fidakenya

Imagine boarding a matatu in the early morning to report to work. Imagine that you have to alight at the furthest bus stage and you are left as the only passenger in the vehicle. pic.twitter.com/SZUnVehnLJ — Mutichilo Mike (@Wakilimutichilo) May 30, 2019

Sharing on his social media account, Mutichilo divulged that like every other person Mercy boarded the vehicle that morning heading to Kahawa West. She would later be left as the only passenger in the vehicle as she had to alight at the furthest bus stage.

It was then that the matatu driver opted to take a diversion to “some dark alley” instead of heading to the known stage.

She is reported to have tried to get the driver to stop for her to alight, however, he increased the volume of the music playing in the car just so to drown the “noise.”

Consequently, the tout tried to lock her in urging her to keep quiet.

Read also:

It is further noted that the PSV vehicle KCB 471R diverted towards Kiambu and the two men could not let the young lady alight for reasons known exclusively to them.

Fearing for her life, Mercy jumped out of the moving vehicle injuring her back and head as well as breaking a leg.

“Fortunately, the motorcycle operators around noticed the scuffle, blocked the mini-bus from escaping and called the Kiamumbi Police,’ Mutichilo mentioned.

Read also:

Despite informing the police, the matatu operators were arrested and almost immediately released on a Ks30,000 bond and are currently walking freely on the streets running their business as usual.

Whereas their victim Mercy is tied to stay at home since she is unable to work and keeps accumulating hospital bills from her injuries.

Kenyans are now asking the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to carry out an investigation and prosecute the two.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu