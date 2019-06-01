Wanyama’s Family Arrives In Spain For The Big UEFA Champions League Final (Photo)

Family of Tottenham midfielder Victor Wanyama have arrived in Madrid, Spain ahead of the UEFA Champions League final later tonight.

Spurs take on English rivals Liverpool in this year’s final booked at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in the Spanish capital.

Wanyama will have the support of his close family members who are already seated at the stadium ahead of the big kick-off at 10.00pm Kenyan time.

Notably present as seen in a photo posted on social media by Wanyama is his big brother McDonald Mariga who won the biggest title in European club with Inter Milan in 2010.

His mother and other siblings are also present but not the father Noah Wanna.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu