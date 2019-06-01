Relief For Small Business Owners As Uhuru Halts Inspection At Port

President Uhuru Kenyatta has taken note of the fast rising cases of depression, homicide, femicide and suicides.

Speaking during the 56th Madaraka Day celebrations held at Narok Stsdium, the president urged parents, religious leaders, teachers and mentors to stand with young men and women who are grappling with depression.

“With regard to homicides, and in particular femicides, there can never be any admissible reason to take an innocent life. You not only end the life of the person you kill but ruin your own life in the process as well there can never be any cause or justification to take another life,” he said.

He further directed the Ministry of Health in consultation with county governments, ministries of Education, Labour and Social Protection and Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs, to formulate an appropriate policy response to deal with the menace.

“Depression has today become a common phenomenon and it affects persons from all walks of life and ages. I urge employers and institutions of learning to invest more time and resources in monitoring and facilitating the mental well-being of their charges.

To anyone who is struggling with depression or feelings of hopelessness, I beseech you to reach out, talk, you are not alone,” he continued.

The head of state who is serving his second and final term also directed government accounting officers to ensure all pending payments owed to state suppliers are paid before June 30.

The delayed payments by government, he said, has affected businesses and equally crippled the country’s economic growth.

He directed the National Treasury to supervise the payment process and ensure full compliance.

“I hereby direct that all Accounting Officers pay and settle all pending payments that do not have Audit Queries, on or before the end of the current Financial Year – 30th June, 2019. Further, I direct the National Treasury to secure full compliance of this directive. I also call upon County Governments to follow suit,” he said.

He also assured the people that from here on the government will ensure that all supplies made to both National and county administrations will receive prompt payments in order to promote local industries.

“In line with our policy to promote the local industry and enterprise, Buy Kenya Build Kenya, I direct that all payments for supplies made to National and County Governments be processed and made promptly and on a priority basis,” said fourth president of Kenya.

Uhuru further directed Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) and Kenya Bureau of Statistics (KEBS) to fast-track inspection process at the port in order to avoid perennial delays.

He ordered the agencies to stop subjecting imported goods to double inspections and instead honor the pre-shipment inspection done by its appointed agents.

“Imported goods, therefore, should not be subjected to additional inspection at the Port of entry except for cases legitimately suspected not to conform to the set standards,” added Uhuru.

