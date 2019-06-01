Sunset Hotel In Kisumu Sends Employees Home Over Financial Constraints

Kisumu’s Sunset Hotel has sent all its staff members home following reported prolonged financial difficulties.

In a letter sent to the Ministry of Labour on Friday, the hotel management note that it has rendered its workers redundant due to “constant reduction in the flow of business.”

The more than 50 employees who were still working at the struggling hotel were declared redundant effective May 31.

Speaking on the abrupt decision, the facility’s general manager Joseph Oduor mentioned: “The hotel has been struggling for quite a while. We have not paid our worker’s salary since November last year.”

It has been noted that the hotel has been making losses for over 15 years.

However, the manager affirmed that the hotel will not be closed down.

According to records, the hotel which is 40-year-old, it is owned by both the national and county government.

In October last year, Auditor General Edward Ouko declared the facility technically bankrupt, having accumulated losses amounting to over Ksh117 million at the end of June 2017.