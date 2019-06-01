Passaris Walks Out After Sonko Bashed Her During Madaraka Day Celebrations (Video)

Nairobi Woman Rep Esther Passaris Walks Out After Governor Sonko Bashed Her During Madaraka Day Celebrations humiliated him.

During the Madaraka Day celebrations which took place at Pumwani police grounds, Sonko claimed that she has been making “numerous” phone calls.

During the celebrations, Passaris had stated she had been trying to reach Sonko but he had been dodging her calls.

In response, Sonko noted: “I am not your husband that I should answer your calls anytime you want. Let us respect one another. Even President Uhuru Kenyatta does not respond to my calls every time.”

Following his remarks, Passaris then rose from her seat and walked away from the podium as the crowd cheered.

Additionally, he told Passaris to cease asking about how he spends his money.

“My money; the one I have from my own pocket, I will share with the Wanjikus. The little you have, take it to the children’s home,” he said.

Here is the video courtesy of NTV:

Esther Passaris walks out as Sonko bashes her in his speech during Madaraka Day celebrations at Pumwani police grounds. Full Video: https://t.co/ZjK0a6xIga pic.twitter.com/jeVHGHPtgP — NTV Kenya (@ntvkenya) June 1, 2019

It is noted that Passaris had earlier called for a handshake between Sonko and Starehe MP Charles Njagua, suggesting that the two don’t read from the same page.

However, Sonko dismissed the claims and noted that he doesn’t need a handshake and that he is in good terms with Njagua.

“I have no problem with Njagua and we talk almost on a daily basis,” he said.

Sonko mentioned that his administration is ready to support and work with Passaris’s office in projects, but the protocol should be followed.

“I will support the woman rep position because she was elected to the office like me. But she should know even in putting up projects, the law has to be followed. No one is above the law,” he commented.

