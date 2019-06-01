in NEWS

One Injured As Car Crashes Into Baker’s Inn Along Moi Avenue

Two people are nursing injuries after a car rammed into Bakers Inn along the busy Moi Avenue in the wee hours of Saturday morning.

The car is said to have veered off the road as the driver avoided hitting an oncoming car.

It is however not clear whether the driver was drunk when the incident happened.

“He was avoiding to hit another car that was coming from the opposite direction when the accident happened,” a guard who witnessed the incident, Joab Makori said.

In 2016 a Lang’ata bound matatu crashed into the city joint killing one and seriously injuring three others.

Kenyans online have asked Nairobi County governor Mike Sonko to erect barriers to avoid such occurrences.

