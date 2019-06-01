Omtatah Opposes James Mburu’s Appointment As KRA Boss Over Fraudulent Dealings With HI-Plast Limited

The Justice and Development (KEJUDE) Trust has filed an application to oppose the appointment of James Githii Mburu as the commissioner general of Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

According to the agency, Mr Mburu is unsuitable for appointment as Commissioner General on claims that they have evidence that he condoned illegalities by junior staff to steal from taxpayers billions of shillings.

“We submit that Mr James Githii Mburu is unsuitable for appointment as Commissioner General because we have evidence that he condoned or covered up illegalities by junior staff that cost the taxpayer billions of shilling, and both under declared and failed to collect taxes due to government,” they mentioned.

Making reference to a former letter, the organization noted that they hold in possession a letter which Mburu wrote to the Managing Director, HI-Plast Ltd, which exposes fraudulent activities by KRA.

They further stated that one of the fraudulent activities involved the fake export of plastic shopping bags by the company so as to avoid paying billions of shilling in import duty, excise duty, VAT and other taxes and levies.

It is also mentioned that the fraud involved the fake export of plastic shopping bags by the company so as to avoid paying billions of shillings in import duty.

The organization asserts that according to the evidence in their possession, it is clear Mburu was involved in the loss of over Ksh2 billion taxpayers money.

However, KEJUDE’s chief executive Okiya Omtatah had filed an application in court hindering his name from being shortlisted.

Omtatah failed to secure orders to stop the process.

The court instead directed that the parties are served and the matter is heard inter parties on June 13.

