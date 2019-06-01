in SPORTS

Watch Michael Olunga Strike For Kashiwa Reysol Against Gifu

Michael Olunga starred for Kashiwa Reysol in a the Japanese League 2 match which they won against FC Gifu on Saturday.

The Harambee Stars forward netted the only goal of the match to secure a 1-0 win for his side and end a two match winless streak.

The goal was Olunga’s second on the bounce after securing a 1-1 draw against Omiya Ardija in the previous game last weekend.

Olunga’s good form comes barely a month to the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt where Kenya will be participating for the first time in 15 years.

He is expected to link up with the Harambee Stars squad currently camping in Paris, France ahead of the continental showpiece which kicks off on 21st June 2019.

Bonface Osano

