KAA Fails To Link Bluebird Aviation Directors To Money Laundering Claims Made By Firm Co-owner Adam Yussuf

A Bluebird Aviation co-owner has accused three other directors of using airport passes to launder Sh1 billion via Jomo Kenyatt International Airport (JKIA), claims that the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has denied.

According to the authority, a multi-agency team made up of detectives and National Intelligence Service (NIS) officers could not find any evidence linking the directors to money moving.

Mr Adam Yussuf in a letter to KAA noted that the trio – Hussein Farah, Unshur Mohamed and Mohamed Abdikadir – used Kenyan airport permits to illegally move money, allegations that KAA could not establish as well.

“The multi-agency team has made every effort to gather any evidence on the allegations, but found none,” the KAA said in a letter to Yussuf.

“We find no basis to either confiscate, withdraw, cancel or blacklist the said passes or permits.”

Yussuf who allegedly controls a 25 percent stake of the charter airline has been locked in a vicious court battle for the past three years.

In the case that is now in the apex court, the tycoon has accused his partners of locking him out of the business operations, misappropriation of funds, lack of shareholder meetings and no paid dividends.

In responding court documents, the co-directors have dismissed his claims as speculative and malicious.

The trio that controls the 27-year-old firm with a fleet of more than 21 planes has also termed Yussuf as a reckless director seeking to damage the firm and set terms of his buy out.

On the money laundering claims, the three maintained that it is impossible to move over Sh1 billion to western bank capitals undetected.

Their books, audited by Deloitte, they said have always been made available to the complainant.

