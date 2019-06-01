Newly Weds Idris Elba, Sabrina Dhowre Honeymooning In Tanzania (Photos)

Actor Idris Elba and wife Sabrina Dhowre are honeymooning in Tanzania.

The couple exchanged nuptials in April in Morocco over a three day ceremony at Ksar Char Bagh hotel in Marrakesh with only close friends and family present.

A stop at Sabrina’s Instagram page shows the model posing in front of a Singita safari van and she in a safari-like jump suit.

In another post Mrs Elba thanks the team at Grumeti Fund – a wildlife conservation and community development non-profit in Tanzania – for educating them on matters ecotourism.

“Thank you to Beverly and Wesley at Grumeti Fund for educating us on all the important work they do for the #ecotourism in the Serengeti,” she captioned it.

The NGO replied, “Thank you Sabrina and Idris for spending time with us and discussing solutions for conservation.”

It is not clear for how long the couple were in Tanzania but it was close to a week with the first post being made three days ago.

Three days ago, the actor cum disc jokey and rapper posted a picture of Sabrina in a safari van.

“Strong woman. Mad respect for you,” he captioned it.

“I love you husband,” she responded.

The happy couple got engaged in February 2018.

