Harambee Stars Get Down To Business In France (Photos)

The Kenya men’s football team, Harambee Stars, safely jetted into Paris, France on Friday, May 31, 2019, ahead of their three-week pre-AFCON 2019 camp.

The team, which is in camp at the French Rugby Federation, Marcoussis Cedex, held a recovery session on Saturday morning as they officially got their program underway.

Yet another session has been lined up on Saturday evening, with the coach noting that they will be putting in extra effort to be fit for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations.

“Our location here in France is favorable. The weather is good and the environment is also free of distractions. We are now working on getting everyone both physically and tactically ready for AFCON,” said Harambee Stars coach Sébastien Migné.

14 players have checked into camp, among them Ismael Gonzalez and Abud Omar, who linked up with the team in France. The remaining contingent is set to check in in the course of next week.

AFCON Provisional Squad

Players in bold will be checking in the course of next week

Goalkeepers

Patrick Matasi, John Oyemba, Faruk Shikalo

Defenders

Abud Omar, Joash Onyango, Joseph Okumu, Musa Mohammed, David Owino, Bernard Ochieng, Brian Mandela, Philemon Otieno, Eric Ouma

Midfielders

Victor Wanyama, Anthony Akumu, Ismael Gonzalez, Ayub Timbe, Francis Kahata, Ovella Ochieng, Dennis Odhiambo, Eric Johanna, Paul Were, Cliffton Miheso, Johanna Omollo

Forwards

John Avire, Masud Juma, Christopher Mbamba, Michael Olunga

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu