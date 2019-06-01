Champions League – Marathon Great Eliud Kipchoge Sends Good Will Message To Tottenham

Marathon World record holder Eliud Kipchoge has conveyed a message of goodwill to Tottenham Hotspur ahead of the UEFA Champions League final in Madrid tonight.

In a recorded video posted on Spurs’ Twitter page, the greatest ever marathoner told the players that the game against English rivals Liverpool will be the greatest in their lives and wished them good luck.

The London outfit is home to the Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama who will be aiming to emulate his big brother Mc Donald Mariga and become the second only East African to will be coveted title.

Eliud has distunguished himself as an ardent Spurs supporter and has visited them in London and attended thier matches more than once.

Spurs take on Liverpool in the final starting 10.00pm Kenyan time.

