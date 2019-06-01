DCI Arrest Man Linked To Murder Of Parliament Police Officer Hellen Kwamboka

Detectives from the Directorate Criminal Investigations (DCI) have on Saturday arrested a man suspected to be linked to the murder of Police Constable Hellen Kwamboka.

According to the DCI, the suspect, Erick Onyono Nyakundi, was discovered at his hideout in Suam, near the Kenya-Uganda border.

The 30-year-old man is stated to have been trailed for almost a week by the detectives before he was finally arrested.

“ Mr. Erick Onyono Nyakundi was nabbed in his hideout at Swam Town after being trailed for almost a week,” the DCI noted.

Detectives further divulged that they suspect that the suspect committed the offense on the night of, May 24, then fled the city.

“The victim, who was attached to Parliament, was found lying on her bed in Umoja Estate, Nairobi on 24th May, with a deep cut inflicted on her head,” the police stated.

The deceased was found lying in a pool of blood after officers attached to Buruburu police station broke into her house only to find her with cuts on her head and blood stains all over the place.

“No murder weapon was recovered from the scene and it is believed that a boyfriend who visited her on Thursday had murdered her before escaping,” read a police report.

Officers who found her also noted that there were signs of strangulation on her neck.

