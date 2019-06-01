CBK Governor Njoroge Launches New Bank Notes As He Announces Abolishment of Old Ksh1,000 Notes

The Government of Kenya has announced the abolishment of all older Ksh1,000 bank notes.

Declaring during the Madaraka Day celebrations, the Central Bank of Kenya Governor Patrick Njoroge noted that they have launched new bank notes hence the abolishment of the old ones.

Speaking after President Uhuru Kenyatta’s speech at Narok during the celebrations, Njoroge mentioned: “We have launched new banknotes in accordance with the constitution.

“We are withdrawing all the older Ksh.1,000 bank notes. The new banknotes will be immune to corruption,” he asserted.

He further noted that Kenyans have until October 1, 2019, to exchange all the older bank notes.

Consequently, the President unveiled the new-generation banknotes which according to the CBK governor, they are already in circulation.

“The Central Bank of Kenya has now completed the process of producing the new-generation banknotes in accordance with the Constitution all applicable laws.

“I can confirm that the new-generation banknotes were issued on May 31, 2019 by Gazette notice. They are now legal tenders,” he explained.

