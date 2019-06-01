Activist Boniface Mwangi Helps Police Nab Wanted City Thieves

Human rights activist Boniface Mwangi was on Friday evening a “hero” after he helped police arrest two wanted persons.

According to Mwangi, the two; Christopher Maina and Mary Wangechi stole his bag while at a popular city restaurant.

He turned, and noticed the two holding his bag pack. It is then that he raised an alarm leading to their arrest.

“I was having coffee when Christopher Maina and Mary Wangechi decided to steal my bag. I turned and found them with my bag. Raised my voice; they were arrested.

They’re at Central Police & guess what? They’re wanted for theft in other restaurants.Lost anything to them? Wako Central,” he wrote on social media.

The former Starehe constituency MP aspirant was applauded by fellow citizens for helping bring to book the duo.

Here are some of the comments:

I just thought the same, leo wameibia a certified noisemaker watakiona, yule mbaya 😂😂😂 Thank God for Boni though, at least now they will pay for all those ones they have stolen before — Japheth Odonya (@odonya) May 31, 2019

Petty thieves. Justice shall be served! Also that's a disrespect to the rasta folks, lol. They're known for peace — Ronnie (@mortal254) May 31, 2019

You are always at the right place @bonifacemwangi , or is it that news just follows you when you leave the house…😂 I'm glad you caught them again though . — Odenyo (@itsdamiel) June 1, 2019

The thieves picked a wrong target, they didnt know that u have a 'street' instinctive mind cos of ur humble beginnings.. For the sake of hundreds who may have fallen prey to these low lives, plse pursue the case to conclusion, otherwise the guys will be back to it — Punda Amechoka (@AmechokaPunda) June 1, 2019

