Activist Boniface Mwangi Helps Police Nab Wanted City Thieves

boniface mwangi
ACTIVIST BONIFACE MWANGI. | COURTESY

Human rights activist Boniface Mwangi was on Friday evening a “hero” after he helped police arrest two wanted persons.

According to Mwangi, the two; Christopher Maina and Mary Wangechi stole his bag while at a popular city restaurant.

He turned, and noticed the two holding his bag pack. It is then that he raised an alarm leading to their arrest.

“I was having coffee when Christopher Maina and Mary Wangechi decided to steal my bag. I turned and found them with my bag. Raised my voice; they were arrested.

They’re at Central Police & guess what? They’re wanted for theft in other restaurants.Lost anything to them? Wako Central,” he wrote on social media.

The former Starehe constituency MP aspirant was applauded by fellow citizens for helping bring to book the duo.

Here are some of the comments:

