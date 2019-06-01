Ex-Arsenal Star Antonio Reyes Dies In Car Crash

Former Arsenal player Jose Antonio Reyes perished in a road crash on Saturday, it has been confirmed.

The 35-year-old Spaniard was playing for Spanish Senguda Division side Extremadura.

His former club Sevilla tweeted, “We couldn’t be confirming worse news. Beloved Sevilla star José Antonio Reyes has died in a traffic collision. Rest In Peace.”

Reyes became the first player in history to debut for Sevilla at only 16 years.

He later moved to Arsenal in 2004 beacoming part of the club’s invincible season.

Reyes had stints with Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Espanyol before returning to Sevilla.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu