Suspected Al-Shabaab Militant Arrested Trying To Access Narok Stadium

A man suspected to have ties with the Al-Shabaab militia has been arrested.

Adam Galhai also known as Urisha Galhai is being held at a Narok police station.

Galhai, 22, police say was arrested on Friday night as he tried to access Narok Stadium where President Uhuru Kenyatta is presiding over the 56th Madaraka Day Celebrations.

The suspected terrorist did however escape but was refreshed this morning as he tried to access the stadium.

“He wanted to enter the stadium yesterday and when searched, his National Identity Card and another Identity Card written as National Security were recovered from him. When he was being questioned about the same he escaped,” a police report read in part.

According to Galhai who was accompanied by an unidentified male, he spent the night at a lodging, claims police have since dispelled.

He allegedly converted to Islam in 2014 and has been residing in Nairobi’s Eastleigh area.

