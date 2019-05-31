‘My Complexion Is A Sign Of Handsomeness,’ Weke Responds To ‘Chinese Roots’ Claims

There was drama at a funds drive at Father Tilen Mixed Secondary school in Suba North constituency after politicians Brian Weke and Jim Akali openly argued over Weke’s origin.

Akali who contested for the seat and lost to Hon Milly Odhiambo said that Brian Weke who was the chief guest in the fundraiser alluded that he was Chinese . He said that during his trips abroad he passed by Weke’s ancestral home in China.

“I want to tell Weke that I have been abroad and on my way back I passed by his ancestral home in China to greet his people,” Akali said.

He added the area MP should not trust the constituency’s affairs on Weke who he claimed did not hail from the Abasuba community.

In a rejoinder Brian Weke said that he was not Chines and that both his parents traced their origins to the Abasuba community. He said that hes complexion was a sign of handsomeness.

“My complexion is a sign of handsomeness but it should not be used by anybody to separate me from Suba North constituency, ” he said.

Brian Weke said it was wrong for someone to call him Chinese saying that Suba North was the closest constituency he could be identified with.

Weke has been rumored to be Millie Odhiambo’s lover but he dispelled the rumors saying the vocal legislator was his aunt and not his lover.

“Millie has been a mentor to me. I want to say without fear of contradiction. She is my auntie. My grandfather and her father were brothers so that makes her my mother’s first cousin,” he said in a previous interview.

