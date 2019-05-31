EACC Affirms Waititu’s Wife And Daughter’s Involvement In Ksh588 Million Scandal

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has divulged that Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu’s wife Susan Wangari and their daughter Monica Njeri were indeed involved in the Ksh588 million scam.

According to the anti-corruption agency, three companies owned by the governor, his wife and their daughter, are allegedly mentioned to have received kickbacks worth millions of shilling for irregularly awarded road tenders worth Ksh588 million.

In an affidavit filed by the agency, the governor and some of his relatives received money through Saika Two Estate Develop, a company he owns with his daughter; Bienvenue Delta Hotel belonging to him and his wife, as well as Connex Logistics Africa, which is owned by his wife.

Read: Kiambu Governor Waititu Arrested By EACC Detectives In Graft Probe – Video

Filing the application before Kiambu principal magistrate Brian Khaemba, EACC detective Regina Ng’ang’a stated that the county boss is culpable of irregularly misappropriating county funds.

Last Thursday detectives from the EACC arrested the governor following a morning raid on his homes in Runda, Garden Estate and Kiambu.

According to a statement from the commission stated that the Kiambu Governor was suspected of awarding tenders worth Ksh588 million to companies associated with him and members of his immediate family.

Read also: EACC Detectives Raid Governor Waititu’s Runda Home In Graft Probe

It was reported that the detectives were looking for contract documents from the governor’s home.

Waititu however refuted claims that his daughter has millions of shillings in her bank accounts.

Speaking in Trans Nzoia, Waititu condemned those who are dragging her daughter’s name to the corruption allegations held against him.

Read also: EACC Detectives Raid Governor Waititu’s Runda Home In Graft Probe

Additionally, he dismissed claims that he has over 50 bank accounts.

He noted: “They are lying to people on Facebook that my daughter has millions in her account, and that I have over 50 bank accounts, but all those are lies.”