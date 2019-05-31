in NEWS

Seven Killed In Accident On Mombasa-Malindi Highway

The matatu wreckage. | Courtesy

Seven people have been confirmed dead after an accident on the Mombasa-Malindi highway.

According to reports, the accident occurred after a trailer’s tyre burst and rammed into a matatu on Friday evening.

Five people died on the spot while two were pronounced dead on arrival at the Malindi Subcounty Hospital.

Malindi Sub-county Hospital medical superintendent, Evans Ogato, said the two sustained serious injuries.

Early this month, an accident at Kenani area along the Nairobi-Mombasa Highway claimed three lives and left one other person with serious injuries.

The accident, that happened near Mtito Andei, involved a saloon car and a truck.

Makueni County Police Commander Joseph Napeiyan confirmed the incident, saying the Nairobi-bound car crashed head-on with the oncoming truck.

The officer said the three victims were travelling in the saloon car.

Wycliffe

