Serah Teshna Quits K24 TV, Hosts Last Alfajiri Show (Video)

K24 TV’s Serah Teshna hosted her last Alfajiri show on Friday.

Teshna, who doubles up as an actress has been at the Mediamax owned station since 2017. Then she worked with Jeff Mote and Ciru Muriuki who was later replaced by Ciku Kaittany.

On social media, the TV girl thanked K24 and her fans for a great two years on the screen.

“It’s my very last Alfajiri show on K24 TV and I want you to tune in because it’s going to be lit,” she wrote on Twitter.

Last year rumors were rife that she was dumping K24 for Citizen TV. She was allegedly supposed to replace Joey Muthengi.

Joey, left the Citizen TV in November after she took up a brand ambassadorial role for betting company Betin.

The former TV girl will however be taking over from Cess Mutungi and will now host the Jam 98.4 on Capital FM.

Teshna is one of Kenya’s most celebrated actresses with several leading roles in both TV and film.

She has appeared in The Rugged Priest, a role which won her the Best Lead Actress in the 2011 Kalasha Awards.

In 2013, she was the leading actress in the Swahili drama, Sumu la Penzi.

