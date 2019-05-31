Revealed: Deceased City Lawyer Paul Magu Left The Bulk Of His Property To Pastor Ann Wanyoro

In 2014, The story of city Lawyer Paul Magu Muhiu shook the Nation after it was discovered that he killed his own family under unclear circumstances.

According to the Nairobian, After the death of Magu who was a wealthy lawyer is said to have left the pastor with all his belongings which included a Lexus, and Parcels of land.

The City lawyer is said to have met the Showers of Praise pastor while she was a teacher and offered to sponsor her son and therefore quit her day job and enrolled for a pastoral certificate that was bank rolled by Magu.

The lawyers family said the he disengaged with the family as soon as he started associating with Pastor Wanyoro, His mother, Keziah Wambui had said in an interview that she saw them together and figured that theirs was more than friendship and he later stopped minding the well being of their family.

Read:

“I met them on different occasions at the Blue Post Hotel and in Gatundu and after observing how he had changed, I concluded that the two were more than friends,” Wambui said

Wambui said that she introduced Nyoro to her son but ended the friendship after worshipers at the Faith Evangelistic Ministries started vomiting after Pastor Wanyoro had shared a sermon in the church.

This revelation comes a few days after a family has accused a church linked to Prophet David Owuor’s Repentance and Holiness Ministries of taking advantage of their sibling.

Read Also:

According to the family, their kin, Jane Njagi, formerly a partner at J M Njagi Advocates has been brainwashed into giving up her fortunes.

They further castigated the Kings Outreach Church of taking her money and property to fund their agenda.

Ms Njagi is said to have given up her apartments on Raphta Road, Westlands after the church through prayers rid her son of dyslexia.

“As a thank you, Ms Njagi dedicated her Riverside Drive home to the church for Bible study,” the church’s lawyer Kimani Watenga told reporters.

Her sister, Alice Macharia divulged that they could not reach their sibling when their mother passed away.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu