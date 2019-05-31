President Paul Kagame’s former Bodyguard-Turned-Critic Killed in South Africa

One of President Paul Kagame’s former bodyguard and strong critics has been killed in Cape Town, South Africa, with suspicion pointing to the Rwandan strongman who is pursuing his critics in foreign countries and killing them.

Analysts believe that the assassins of Camir Nkuruziza flew to South Africa together with President Paul Kagame who attended the swearing-in ceremony of president Cyril Ramaphosa.

Security observers believe that President Paul Kagame travels to foreign country together with operatives from the feared Directorate of Military Intelligence (DMI) who are now suspected to have assassinated Camir Nkuruziza.

The DMI team accused to be behind the assassination are said to be part of President Paul Kagame’s advance security party who are also left behind most of the time to carry out such high target operations targeting critics of the strongman.

The killing of Camir Nkuruziza is the second-high profile target assassination in South Africa after that of former intelligence boss Col. Patrick Karegeya in 2014.

Col Karegeya was killed in Sandton South Africa after a meeting with Apollo Kiririsi Gafaranga, who is suspected to have been used by Rwanda’s intelligence to befriend and kill Col. Karegeya.

During the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, another former military officer and critic of President Kagame, General Kayumba Nyamwasa, was shot in the stomach in a failed assassination attempt while returning from a shopping trip.

“When you choose to be a dog, you die like a dog, and the cleaners will wipe away the trash so that it does not stink for them,” Rwanda’s then Defence Minister General James Kabarebe remarked after the assassination.

Nkurunziza is being behind the campaign dubbed ‘NO THIRD TERM FOR KAGAME’ which was very popular among the opposition in Rwanda.

The late Camir Nkirunziza is a brother of Sergeant Innocent Karisa who is serving prison time in Rwanda for being a member of Rwanda National Congress, an opposition party.

