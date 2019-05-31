Senator Orengo’s Flashback Photo Excites Netizens (Photo)

Siaya Senator James Orengo has lit up social media after sharing his #FlashBack photo of himself while he was a student’s leader at the University of Nairobi.

The Senior Counsel posted his image from the day he was elected to serve as the chairman of Student Organization of Nairobi University (SONU).

“This is 1972 when I was elected to serve as the chairman of the Student Organization of Nairobi University (SONU),” he captioned.

This is 1972 when I was elected to serve as the chairman of the Student Organization of Nairobi University (SONU). #FlashbackFriday pic.twitter.com/7pSeT0qGF6 — James Orengo (@orengo_james) May 31, 2019

His 1972’s photo however sparked curiosity from netizens who cheekingly asked his to reveal whether he was wearing shoes while this photo was captured.

The curiosity was instigated by Deputy President William Ruto’s statement on Thursday during the National Prayer Breakfast, where he revealed that he bought his first pair of shoes in 1980s.

Making reference to the DP’s revelation, netizens wanted to find out whether the “walking constitution” as he is informally referred to, also had shoes in the ’70s.

Here are some of Kenyans reactions:

Confirm you had shoes hahah😂😂😂 — LAMU'S FINEST™️ (@Ibrahim_Muhoro_) May 31, 2019

Before then did you hear the founder first Kenyan president Kenyatta died when look after cattle,,did you have shoes ?? — frednyakwana (@frednyakwana) May 31, 2019

Did you already have shoes SC? Just to find out how much it costed to have a shoe 9years later aka 1981 Asking for a friend.#NationalPrayerDay2019 #NationalPrayerBreakfast #NewsGang pic.twitter.com/l0FPdWevyA — Jasper (@OchiengJasper) May 31, 2019

Besides the intrusiveness of KOT, some lauded Orengo’s consistency in leadership.

Others expressed to him their admiration over his contribution in the Kenyan political history.

Kenyans further asked the seasoned veteran to find a way of reviving the once vibrant Student Organization of Nairobi University (SONU).

i cant even know where i was at that time mheshimiwa…thanks for all the contribution you have brought to our politics since that time and the struggle you have made to liberate our state and championing on the rule of law. — otieno omondi (@otienoomondi8) May 31, 2019

Tibim. The student body has since succumbed. Shida. — JOSEPH MURAYA (@MrMuraya) May 31, 2019

Orengo joined the university in 1971 to study law wherein he became the university president in 1973.

He later graduated from the varsity in 1974.

