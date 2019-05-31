in ENTERTAINMENT

Senator Orengo’s Flashback Photo Excites Netizens (Photo)

99 Views

orengo
SIAYA SENATOR JAMES ORENGO. / COURTESY

Siaya Senator James Orengo has lit up social media after sharing his #FlashBack photo of himself while he was a student’s leader at the University of Nairobi.

The Senior Counsel posted his image from the day he was elected to serve as the chairman of Student Organization of Nairobi University (SONU).

“This is 1972 when I was elected to serve as the chairman of the Student Organization of Nairobi University (SONU),” he captioned.

Read: Raila Is Not Behind DP Ruto Impeachment Motion, James Orengo

His 1972’s photo however sparked curiosity from netizens who cheekingly asked his to reveal whether he was wearing shoes while this photo was captured.

The curiosity was instigated by Deputy President William Ruto’s statement on Thursday during the National Prayer Breakfast, where he revealed that he bought his first pair of shoes in 1980s.

Making reference to the DP’s revelation, netizens wanted to find out whether the “walking constitution” as he is informally referred to, also had shoes in the ’70s.

Here are some of Kenyans reactions:

Besides the intrusiveness of KOT, some lauded Orengo’s consistency in leadership.

Others expressed to him their admiration over his contribution in the Kenyan political history.

Kenyans further asked the seasoned veteran to find a way of reviving the once vibrant Student Organization of Nairobi University (SONU).

Read also: ‘Take Uganda To ICC Over Disputed Migingo Island,’ Orengo Urges Uhuru

 

Orengo joined the university in 1971 to study law wherein he became the university president in 1973.

He later graduated from the varsity in 1974.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Avatar

Written by Jael Keya

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

Kenyan Al-Shabaab Militant Surrenders Days Before Deployment
kakamega

Oparanya Launches Kakamega Half Marathon Focused On Tapping Into Youths’ Potential