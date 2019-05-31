Oparanya Launches Kakamega Half Marathon Focused On Tapping Into Youths’ Potential

Governor Wycliffe Oparanya on Thursday successfully launched Kakamega Half Marathon at Bukhungu Stadium.

“We are proud to launch the annual Kakamega County Marathon….inspired by our desire to focus on the status and potential of the youth in advancing the development agenda of the County, the nation and the world at large,” the county chief said.

Oparanya who has made clear his intentions to run for the presidency come 2022 noted that the high rate of unemployment among the youth is of great concern to his government.

“The statistics constantly challenge us to be proactive in developing policies and programmes that create avenues for equipping the youth with skills to improve their chances of absorption into the labour market,” he stated.

The Half Marathon will take place in September 2019 with an aim of supporting youths in sporting activities.

Its overall objective will be to help the Oparanya led government develop the participants talents in youth centres, developing leadership and mentoring programmes as well as promoting job creation through training in ICTs, agribusiness, arts and sports.

Before the material day, the county government will engage in vigorous partnership building and expansion of the marketing space for resource mobilization to support all the envisioned activities.

Also present during the launch were Oparanya’s members of the cabinet; Robert Makhanu (Social Services, Youths, Sports and Culture); Dr Beatrice Sabana (Public Service and Administration), the County Secretary and Head of Public Service Jacinta Aluoch Odhiambo.

Chief Officer Social Services, Youths and Culture, Phitalis Masakhwe, the County Attorney, Moses Sande, Youth Adviser, Moffat Mandela, County Ombudsman Inzofu Ndimuli, the PA to the Governor, Herbert Sore, among others were also at the stadium.

