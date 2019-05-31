Prophet Lovy Longomba Charges Faithfuls Sh30,000 For 3 Day Prophetic Classes

Do you remember Lovy and Christian of Longomba?

The brothers took the country by storm with their hit singles like Dondosa and Queen in the early 2000s.

Last we heard of Christian, he was critically ill and had to undergo a brain surgery.

Read:

Well, Lovy on the hand has apparently found the Lord. According to a video posted on his YouTube channel, one half of the duo is now a prophet with a bunch of followers.

“Fast forward to 2013, the Lord positioned Prophet Lovy in the valley of Los Angeles, CA and instructed him to begin a prayer group, in his living room, just as he was shown from his childhood visitation.

Rooted in the prophetic, deliverance and healing, what began as a living room meeting has expanded to what would become Revelation Church,” Lovy says.

Read Also:

The former secular singer was offering 3 day Prophetic classes that ended Thursday at a small Sh30,000 fee.

The fee paid for two sessions per day -morning and evening and a private stream for those who could not be in attendance.

According to the prophet who was visited by the Lord in a vision at the tender age of 6 “Everybody has a measure of the prophetic, but there are levels and dimensions in the prophetic. A prophet is born with the ability to prophesy and see. He is trained by God himself and is born with a prophetic spirit.”

Here is one of his prophetic sessions:

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu