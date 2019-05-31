KRA Security Blocks Activist Okiya Omtatah From Presenting Memorandum Against Appointment of James Mburu as Commissioner General

Activist Okiya Omtata was on Friday afternoon blocked from accessing Kenya Revenue Authority offices to submit a memorandum objecting the appointment of James Mburu as the KRA Commissioner General.

Mburu, who is KRA’s Intelligence and Strategic Operations Commissioner, was among five Kenyans shortlisted in the race to succeed John Njiraini.

Taking to his social media, Omtatah said two men manning the area denied him access.

“They told me they had instructions not to allow me past the reception tent,” Omtatah wrote.

The tax man had on Monday, through an advert in the local dailies, asked Kenyans to submit information ‘deemed relevant for the purposes of the Board’s assessment of the candidates sustainability’.

“…Today was the deadline. Since they have refused to accept my submissions, I have decided to share them on social media,” the activist said.

Other candidates shortlisted are Julius Waita Mwatu, Richard Boro Ndung’u, Andrew Kazora Okello and Duncan Otieno Nduru.

The activist had also moved to court to suspend Mburu’s nomination.

However, the Labour Relations Court directed the parties be served and the matter be heard on June 13.

In his petition, Omtatah claimed that Mburu is the incumbent Njiraini’s relative.

Njiraini’s position was advertised on April 16, 2019.

He has been at the helm of the commission from March 2012 following his appointment by President Uhuru Kenyatta, then finance minister. He replaced replaced Michael Waweru.

