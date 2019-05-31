Kenyan Al-Shabaab Militant Surrenders Days Before Deployment

A Kenyan Al-Shabaab militant has surrendered days before his deployment in the North Eastern to carry out an attack.

According to reports, Hassan Hussein Ali, 24, surrendered to the Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) in the town of Bura Hache, along the boarder of Kenya and Somalia.

KDF officers recovered an AK47 rifle and four magazines which had been handed to him by the Al-Shabaab.

He was born and raised in Bangal, Tana River County, before joining the militia group in August 2018.

Ali told the officers that he had completed his training and was set to be deployed in either Wajir or Mandera counties for an assignment.

“He joined AS in August 2018 and just completed training a month before Ramadan and was in the process of deployment along Wajir- Mandera,” part of an intelligence report seen by a local media revealed.

Media reports indicate that KDF soldiers along the boarder are on a high alert following intelligence reports that Al-Shabaab militants were crossing into Kenya.

The defection comes two months after KDF soldiers killed three Al-Shabaab fighters and captured one in a gun fight in Bura Hache.

On April 12, two Cuban doctors were abducted by suspected Al-Shabaab militia in Mandera County and moved to neighboring Somalia country where they are being detained by the militia group. An operation is ongoing to secure their release.

KDF soldiers moved into Somalia in 2011 in an operation dubbed Linda Nchi after a series of kidnappings along the Kenya-Somalia border.

In February 2012 Kenya agreed to re-hat its forces under the African Union Mission in Somalia AMISOM after capturing the port city of Kismayu.

Kenya has vowed to retain its soldiers in Somalia despite concerns from a section of critics following several attacks in Kenya by the Al-Shabaab group.

