Harambee Stars Depart For France Camp Ahead Of AFCON 2019

Harambee Stars this morning left for Paris, France where they will camp for three weeks ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Speaking at the JKIA before boarding, the head coach Sebastien Migné said they will use the opportunity to prepare well for their opening Group C match against Algeria.

Kenya will also play Senegal and neighbors Tanzania in the pool.

“We are focused on the tournament and we will work hard for sure to ensure we prepare well for our first match against Algeria.

To try to be ready physical and develop also the team spirit and discipline because without discipline and fitness you cannot talk about football,” said Migné.

The Frenchman named a 27-man squad for outing, excluding the reigning Kenyan Premier League top scorer Allan Wanga.

While in Paris Stars are scheduled to play two friendlies against Madagascar and DR Congo, a match which will take place in Spain.

The team will be trimmed further to 23 before they leave for Egypt.

Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers

Patrick Matasi, John Oyemba, Faruk Shikalo

Defenders

Abud Omar, Joash Onyango, Joseph Okumu, Musa Mohammed, David Owino, Bernard Ochieng, Brian Mandela, Philemon Otieno, Eric Ouma

Midfielders

Victor Wanyama, Anthony Akumu, Ismael Gonzalez, Ayub Timbe, Francis Kahata, Ovella Ochieng, Dennis Odhiambo, Eric Johanna, Paul Were, Cliffton Miheso, Johanna Omollo

Forwards

John Avire, Masud Juma, Christopher Mbamba, Michael Olunga

