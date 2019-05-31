Moral Cop Ezekiel Mutua Defends Clerics, Terms Pastor Ng’ang’a’s Rant ‘Insanity’

Moral policeman Ezekiel Mutua has criticized Neno Evangelism Pastor James Ng’ang’a’s over his recent rant aimed at his followers.

In a six-minute video that has gone viral, Ng’ang’a refers to his bishops as ‘rubbish, taka taka,’ for disrespecting his wife.

The Kenya Films and Classification Board (KFCB) boss termed the controversial pastor’s outburst insanity, insisting that the moment should not define the church.

Read:

“There are genuine men of God in Kenya who walk in integrity and preach the truth, but the media will not focus on them. They will have a field day with Pastor Ng’ang’a’s clip. That moment of insanity does not define the church, ” Mutua wrote on his Facebook page.

Giving a personal experience, Mutua said he has a list of genuine and humble servants of God who should be emulated.

“I know many good pastors who help the poor and conduct themselves with humility and dignity. I am a product of such genuine, spiritual, caring shepherds.

Read Also:

They got me from the gutter and gave me hope. There are pastors and Bishops who supported me when I had no title. They saw a future in me when I didn’t even believe in myself,” Mutua added.

Mutua added that the men of clothe did that without demanding a single cent from his family.

“There are many such wonderful men of God. We must celebrate them and refuse the narrative that Pastor Ng’ang’a’s expletives define our church leaders. That said, the clip is unfortunate. It’s an isolated moment of temporary insanity and should be treated as such!” he exclaimed.

Read Also:

Ng’ang’a, who is not new to controversy, in the undated video, lectured the bishops as his congregants kept mum.

“Nataka kuongea na mabishop wale wako kwa kanisa langu, if you’re not going to respect my wife am going to kick you out of my ministry, even if who you are, ata kama tulitahiriwa na wewe.

Wajikanga hawa…mmenikuta kwa hii ministry na wake wenu hawa. Mmetajirikia hapa hapa kwangu, stupid arrogant. Mmenikuta hapa hapa nikihubiri na mkokoteni mkatajirikia hapa. Nimesema kama hamtaheshimu mke wangu am not going to serve with you, kama mke wako hataheshimu mke wangu na mmekuja kwangu na matuta … useless people taka taka , rubbish, hakuna kitu mnaezaniambia mimi watu wa Neno, mimi ndo neno,” Ng’ang’a said.

Read Also:

Recently, Ng’ang’a was arrested for defrauding a businessman Ksh3.6 million.

In yet another incident, the pastor was arrested and charged with threatening to kill Citizen TV journalist Linus Kaikai in a video.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu