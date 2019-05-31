in NEWS

14 Ugandans Rescued From Human Traffickers In Gikomba

The Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) detectives have rescued fourteen victims of suspected human trafficking.

According to the DCI detectives, the victims are believed to be Ugandan nationals.

The 14 victims, underage girls, were rescued from Gikomba area.

“14 Victims of suspected human trafficking, believed to be Uganda nationals, were today rescued from Gikomba area by DCI Detectives from

They are believed to have been trafficked for child labour and the detectives noted that they are in a safe place.

The DCI further noted that there are ongoing investigations on the same.

 

In the recent past, the detectives have been rescuing several victims of human trafficking.

Two weeks ago, the police rescued thirty-one women in Likoni Mombasa believed to be victims of human trafficking.

The 31 rescued are reported to be aged between 18 and 22.

The nationalities of the girls are yet to be revealed by the officers.

