Woman Handed Life Sentence For Killing Husband’s Alleged ‘Mpango Wa Kando’

A woman has been handed a life sentence after she was found guilty of killing 22year old University of Nairobi Law student on allegations that she was having an affair with her husband.

The High Court in Naivasha, sentenced Cecilia Waruguru Muriithi to life imprisonment for murdering Susan Wanjiku Kihiu between the night of June 30 and July 1, 2013, at Kingori Estate, Maai Mahiu,

The remorseful Cecilia through her lawyer pleaded for leniency from the court but the Judge said that the sentence could only be reviewed after 20 years.

Read:

Justice Richard Mwongo said that the accused put up a ‘flimsy defense’ stating she was not involved in the murder yet the case was clearly a crime of passion.

The judge said that giving a non custodial sentence to the accused person would give an impression that murdering ‘mpango wa kando’ was fashionable.

“In my view, a non-custodial sentence will pass the wrong message to many thousands women and men stuck in situations where their spouses are in romantic affairs with girlfriends and boyfriends, commonly known as mpango wa kando,” stated the judge.

Read Also:

“May even trigger the idea that murder is fashionable and rewarding, and an appropriate cure for mpango wa kando. Malady cannot cure murder,” he continued

Her sentence will take effect from April 1, Dhe was also given14 days to appeal the court’s decision.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu