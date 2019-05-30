US Envoy To Kenya Amb McCarter’s Post On National Prayer Breakfast Sparks Debate On His “Sarcasm” Demeanor

US envoy to Kenya Ambassador Kyle McCarter on Thursday morning sparked a debate on social media following his post on the ongoing National Prayer Breakfast.

Sharing a video of National Leaders led by President Uhuru Kenyatta dancing during the occasion, McCarter noted that the leaders had gathered to pray and ask for forgiveness for the sin of “thievery.”

McCarter stated: “Kenyan leaders are praying and asking for forgiveness for the sin of thievery at the 17th annual National Prayer Breakfast. What a good start to take the nation on the path of prosperity the wananchi deserve. We must all do our part.”

Kenyan leaders are praying and asking for forgiveness for the sin of thievery at the 17th annual National Prayer Breakfast. What a good start to take the nation on the path of prosperity the wananchi deserve. We must all do our part. #stopthesethieves pic.twitter.com/OgLKen8LYl — Ambassador Kyle McCarter (@USAmbKenya) May 30, 2019

However, the Ambassador’s post got Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) talking alleging that he was being sarcastic in his post.

Whereas some asserted that the leaders needed no forgiveness of the “sin of thievery” others called on the leaders to repay all the monies stolen from the public.

“If they are serious about forgiveness,they should be telling us there what they stole and how they plan to return the loot,but prayers and later go back to the usual amounts to nothing,” one user mentioned.

Here are some reactions from Kenyans:

If they are serious about forgiveness,they should be telling us there what they stole and how they plan to return the loot,but prayers and later go back to the usual amounts to nothing — Aggrey Alwala 🇰🇪🇺🇸 (@AlwalaAggrey) May 30, 2019

Sarcasm Mr Makata😂😂 — Mr.Agriculture 🌍🇰🇪 (@rodgers_kirwa) May 30, 2019

Ambassador I hope you're engaging the power of sarcasm. Career thieves need no prayers. Their prayers are a mockery to the nation and God. Before prayer, during prayer, after prayer, these folks will remain the same. No business conducting this prayer ritual every year. Bure!!! — Chrisogonas Odhiambo (@chrisogonas) May 30, 2019

In this atmosphere we must celebrate every effort to recognize and take on thievery. — Ambassador Kyle McCarter (@USAmbKenya) May 30, 2019

Hypocrisy. If they are genuine enough in their prayers, this is the time to surrender all that they have stolen. Even the tax collector in the bible did that. Without that, all this is a waste of time and resources. cc @WilliamsRuto @StateHouseKenya — Change (@ayodo_change) May 30, 2019

Those leaders are pretending, Mr Amb let me tell you what they always do. You see that guy called Ruto, he has built a thousand churches and whenever he wants to get away with the squandered money, he just goes to his churches and drop billions as an offering to avoid tress. — James (@jameswaomosh) May 30, 2019

The breakfast attended by almost all government officials and political leaders is the 17th National Prayer Breakfast since it’s inauguration.

South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir Mayardit was also in attendance.

