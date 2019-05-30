in NEWS

US Envoy To Kenya Amb McCarter’s Post On National Prayer Breakfast Sparks Debate On His “Sarcasm” Demeanor

Us ambassador to Kenya Kyle McCarter . [PHOTO/ COURTESY]

US envoy to Kenya Ambassador Kyle McCarter on Thursday morning sparked a debate on social media following his post on the ongoing National Prayer Breakfast.

Sharing a video of National Leaders led by President Uhuru Kenyatta dancing during the occasion, McCarter noted that the leaders had gathered to pray and ask for forgiveness for the sin of “thievery.”

McCarter stated: “Kenyan leaders are praying and asking for forgiveness for the sin of thievery at the 17th annual National Prayer Breakfast. What a good start to take the nation on the path of prosperity the wananchi deserve. We must all do our part.”

However, the Ambassador’s post got Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) talking alleging that he was being sarcastic in his post.

Whereas some asserted that the leaders needed no forgiveness of the “sin of thievery” others called on the leaders to repay all the monies stolen from the public.

“If they are serious about forgiveness,they should be telling us there what they stole and how they plan to return the loot,but prayers and later go back to the usual amounts to nothing,” one user mentioned.

Here are some reactions from Kenyans:

The breakfast attended by almost all government officials and political leaders is the 17th National Prayer Breakfast since it’s inauguration.

South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir Mayardit was also in attendance.

Written by Jael Keya

