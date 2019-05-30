President Uhuru Jokes About “Donating” Leaders To UK For His Peace

President Uhuru Kenyatta has offered to donate a few leaders to the United Kingdom for his “peace of mind.”

“You have been given an offer for one person…I have more people I can donate to you for the next 3 years for me to have peace,” he responded to Lord Dr Michael Hastings, a member of parliament in the UK who noted that his country was going through some political turbulence.

“We are just wondering if you have a spare prime minister around,” Lord Hastings said as the invited guests broke into laughter.

The head of state who is serving his second and final term said that Kenya would be a different country if leaders put into action their words.

“I have a prayer especially to those in this room- If only for a moment we would stop talking and put into practice what we have said, Kenya would be different.

We love talking about it but practice? No. We can shout from the rooftops but our people want us to do what we have said,” he said.

Also weighing in on the Prime Minister donation to the UK, Deputy President William Ruto offered to send AU envoy Raila Odinga’s resume.

“On your request for a PM…We have a retired one in Kenya and since the constitution of Kenya doesn’t have the post and he may not have it anytime soon, we will send you his CV,” the DP responded.

Speaking during the prayer breakfast attended by at least 3,000 guests, Ruto took the people down memory lane where he recalled racing back home when the founding father and President Uhuru Kenyatta’s father, the late Jomo Kenyatta death was announced.

“When I heard the news I was tending to cows and ran home thinking it was the end of the world,” he said, adding that then he could not afford a pair of shoes but now dines with the “elite”.

“In 1980 when I was in standard 7 preparing for CPE, I went to do exams barefoot. It was nature. My first shoe was bought in 1981 for Sh60. I am saying this because the gentleman who didn’t have shoes is sitting at the high table today,” he stated.

The self proclaimed hustler also thanked the investigative agencies for their efforts in eradicating the vices that are corruption and theft of public resources.

He also maintained that the Jubilee government will also ensure to empower the poor before its term is over.

“As we pursue this noble course, we must remember to inspire the hawker to own a kiosk and kiosk owner to own a shop and shop owner to own a mini market, and a boda boda rider to own a car,” the DP noted.

On the contentious church donations topic, the DP said that he unlike others has a lot to thank God for hence his giving back to the church.

“When you see some of us go to church and lift hands, make contributions, it is because we cannot forget where God brought us from. Some of us have more to thank God for. You need to understand. Sometimes you judge us harshly,” he added.

Also in attendance was South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir who urged Kenyans to stay united so as to serve as an example to other countries.

“When Kenya is united, others in the region will take up the same example,” Kiir said.

