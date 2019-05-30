Things Miguna Miguna Said He Didn’t Find In Kenya’s ‘Horrendous’ Police Cells

Self-declared National Resistant Movement (NRM) General Miguna Miguna on Wednesday divulged the suffering he endured in Kenyan police cells after he was arrested for swearing-in opposition Chief Raila Odinga as the People’s President on January 30, 2018.

In an Interview with Citizen TV’s Jeff Koinange, recorded in Washington DC, Miguna narrated how plain-cloth men, in the name of police officers, broke into his house using explosives and whisked him away.

Moments after his arrest, the man who claims is a threat to both Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta, was taken to Kiambu Police station.

Read:Miguna Accuses Citizen TV Of Editing Out ‘Pithiest Material’ From His Interview

What followed was untold suffering in the police cells that has since left him with permanent memories, Miguna revealed.

He was then moved to Githunguri where he was locked up. Miguna claims the officers never mentioned to him that he was under arrest.

For hours the police didn’t give him anything to eat, until Edwin Sifuna and Waikwa Wanyoike brought him food – Chips and Chicken.

Also Read: Excitement As Miguna Miguna Introduces Wife To Kenyans Online

He was again moved to Lari Police station where he was put “under the most horrendous conditions imaginable.”

For starters, Miguna says the place had no chair. He had to stand for hours.

“I stood for hours on end, for more than a day, because there was no chair or a place to sit or sleep,” Miguna said.

Also Read: Miguna Miguna Takes Emirates Airline To Court Over His Deportation

The ‘stinking’ cells were abnormally small in size, the former Nairobi Gubernatorial aspirant said he had to share a cell with a woman. He said the cell was adjacent to a corridor where he was detained.

“It was stinking, that room, the space where they put me they had locked up a woman, who when I found out from her that she had been beaten by her husband and they lock her in a cell. Instead of arresting the husband who has beaten the woman they lock the woman up in a cell with a political detainee,” he added.

The officers could not open the door for the woman to help her self in the toilet, she relieved her self inside the room, making the room produce an awful smell, Miguna says.

Also Read:“President Uhuru has Castrated ODM” – Miguna Miguna

The following day, after the woman was forced to clean the room, Miguna was moved from the corridor into the room and the woman transferred to another cell.

Miguna says the room lacked basic household items, he was forced to sleep on the cold floor.

“The room had no chair, nothing to sit on, nothing to sleep on, no blanket, no sheets, no toilet paper and I slept on the real bare concrete,” he said.

His shoes were his pillow, at one time he had to relieve himself inside the room, after his attempts to convince the officers to open the door fell on deaf ears.

Also Read: Miguna Miguna Rubbishes Harambee Stars Win Over Ethiopia, Likens It To Adult Wrestling Toddler

He was again transferred to Inland Container Depot Police Station in Embakasi East. He says the place was descent.

For the first time, he was served with a proper meal, given access to cold running water, two tiny blankets, tiny fragments of a blanket and a room to sleep in.

Very early in the morning he was later taken to Kajiado Magistrates.

Also Read:Moses Kuria Sets Twitter On Fire As He Mocked A Deported Miguna Miguna

He accused the government of illegally taking away and destroying his Kenyan passport despite several court orders, which further frustrated his re-entry into Kenya after the first deportation to Canada.

Miguna explained how he was allegedly sedated and deported for the second time after he refused entering into the country as a foreigner. Miguna said his Ksh150, 000 was stolen during the scuffle.

He slammed Odinga of betraying the revolution course.

In his last sentiments, Miguna criticized the government for failing to curb the corruption menace in the country.

Also Read:I’ll Be Back To Kenya After September 4, Miguna Miguna

Miguna is now calling for the state to hand him his Kenyan passport to allow him entry into the country.

“Mr Odinga has a lot of influence with the lawyers that defended me yet they have never done anything to help me get my passport back. Not even Amnesty International and other organisations have offered to help me get it back. If I got the passport, I would be home by Friday. I have not returned because they arrested, tortured, detained, drugged and robbed me and nothing has been done to enforce the court orders regarding my case since then,” he said.

Hours after the interview aired, Miguna accused Citizen TV of editing out important details from the interview.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu