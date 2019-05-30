in NEWS

State House Asks Media Houses to Deploy “Muslim Crew” as President Uhuru Attends Iftar at Jamia Mosque

149 Views

Kanze Dena
Head of PSCU Kanze Ndena. [PHOTO/ COURTESY]

The Presidential Strategic Communication Unit (PSCU) has received criticism from the media fraternity for limiting a Presidential event to Muslim journalists.

In a media invite sent to journalists today, PSCU invited journalists to an Iftar dinner at Jamia Mosque, but gave a condition that only Muslim journalists should attend.

“In solidarity with the Muslim community in the country during this Holy month of Ramadhan, President Uhuru Kenyatta will today evening, Thursday 30th May 2019 attend Iftar prayers at Jamia Mosque. For ease of access to the inside of the mosqu, media houses are advised to deploy Muslim crews,” read the invite.

The first to react to the invite was activist Boniface Mwangi, who said that journalists should be profiled on competency and not religion.

“Hey your media alert just profiled journalists. An editor assigns work based on competence not religion.There isn’t a mosque, church or temple in that will ask a journalist what religion they practice before giving them access.They’re there to work not worship,” tweeted Mwangi.

Kenyans were quick to react, accusing the PSCU of being selective, yet the President himself is not a Muslim.

Here are some reactions:-

Francis Muli

Written by Francis Muli

Senior reporter at Kahawa Tungu, Muli has a passion for human interest stories. He believes in unearthing societal rots that have been hidden from the public eye. He has also carved himself a niche in writing business stories. He has worked for various organisations including Kenya Television Service, Business Today among others. Follow him on Twitter @FmuliKE.

