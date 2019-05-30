State House Asks Media Houses to Deploy “Muslim Crew” as President Uhuru Attends Iftar at Jamia Mosque

The Presidential Strategic Communication Unit (PSCU) has received criticism from the media fraternity for limiting a Presidential event to Muslim journalists.

In a media invite sent to journalists today, PSCU invited journalists to an Iftar dinner at Jamia Mosque, but gave a condition that only Muslim journalists should attend.

“In solidarity with the Muslim community in the country during this Holy month of Ramadhan, President Uhuru Kenyatta will today evening, Thursday 30th May 2019 attend Iftar prayers at Jamia Mosque. For ease of access to the inside of the mosqu, media houses are advised to deploy Muslim crews,” read the invite.

The first to react to the invite was activist Boniface Mwangi, who said that journalists should be profiled on competency and not religion.

“Hey @ KanzeDena your media alert just profiled journalists. An editor assigns work based on competence not religion.There isn’t a mosque, church or temple in # Kenya that will ask a journalist what religion they practice before giving them access.They’re there to work not worship,” tweeted Mwangi.

Kenyans were quick to react, accusing the PSCU of being selective, yet the President himself is not a Muslim.

Here are some reactions:-

Kenyatta himself is not a Muslim why would you require a Muslim crew to cover a non-Muslim person? — DALTON MUSYOKA (@DaltonMusyoka) May 30, 2019

If a non-muslim president can attend 'iftar' prayers inside the mosque, why would it be difficult for non-muslim members of the media to cover that? If both are necessary at all. — Hassan Kochore (@hassankochore) May 30, 2019

@KanzeDena @bonifacemwangi I know that Jamia Mosque have an open door policy for all, No need of profiling access. — Nuhu Yusuf (@nuhyussuf) May 30, 2019

