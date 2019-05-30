in NEWS

South Sudan Salva Kiir Pays Courtesy Call To Former President Moi

Salva Kiir
South Sudan President Salva Kiir . [PHOTO/ COURTESY]

South Sudan president Salva Kiir Mayardit paid former President Moi a courtesy call at him Kabarak home.

The South Sudanese President was in Kenya to attend the annual prayer day breakfast which was in Safari Park. He called on Kenya to remain united through the prayer day as it helped Kenya heal from self inflicted wounds.

He was accompanied by his Foreign affairs Minister Nhial Dengl, External Security General Thomas Doath, South Sudan Amb. to Kenya Chol Mawut, and Executive Director Rizig Dominic.

President Kiir who was received by Senator Gideon Moi held talks with the former president that lasted one hour.

They discussed peace initiatives in the country with President Kiir appreciating Mzee Moi’s effort towards sustainable peace and stability of South Sudan and the greater horn of Africa.

Kenya’s CS for Mining and Petroleum Peter Munyes was also present.

He said that South Sudan are still fighting among themselves since their secession.

