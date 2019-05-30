DP Ruto’s Surprise Call To Grieving Mother After Daughter Was Killed By Motorists (Video)

Deputy President William Ruto on Wednesday shocked a grieving mother after he personally called her to condole with her over the death of her daughter.

The DP called the mother of Maureen Kinyua, who was the Secretary of an MCA from Nyeri.

It is reported that the deceased was killed on May 24.

Nancy, the deceased’s mother, was caught by surprise after she received the call from the Deputy President.

Captured in a video, DP Ruto said: “My name is William Ruto, I’m calling to pass my condolences over the death of your daughter Maureen. I was told about the accident so I’m calling to inform you that she was one of us at Jubilee.

“She helped us very much during the campaign as part of our team in Nyeri. Maureen had grasped the Big 4 Agenda very well and worked on a lot of programs involving the youth,” he added.

Ruto went ahead to assure Nancy that he would support the family while encouraging her to continue believing in God.

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga also took notice of the sudden demise of the young lady whom he describes as an exemplary lady.

He also sent his condolences saying, “I was shocked beyond measure to learn that our talk in the morning (Friday, May 24) was going to be our last. That you cared about others was exemplified by the call you made regarding someone with an alcoholic issue you wanted taken to rehab.

“I vow to ensure you receive justice by making sure whoever caused your death through careless driving is brought to book,” the Nyeri governor promised.

Following her death, a charity event has been organised to be held on June 1,2019 in her honor by Mathira MP Rigathi Gachugua.

“Maureen will be remembered for her joyous nature and passion in what she believed in. We shall greatly miss her and I am finding it difficult to accept that she is no more. I assure the family of my total support as they struggle to come to terms with her tragic demise,” the MP eulogized.

The circumstances around how she met her death is however not mentioned as she is only claimed to have been killed by motorists.

