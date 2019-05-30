Public Service Commission Warns Kenyans Against Falling For Fake Job Adverts

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has warned Kenyans against falling for fake jobs following an alarming rise of fraud cases.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the commission noted that it has received several complaints from Kenyans who have fallen into the trap after being hoodwinked to pay various amounts ranging from Ksh500 to Ksh10,000.

According to the commission, the conmen have been asking victims to send the money through M-Pesa services which is alleged to be either for Medical Examination or clearance with the National Intelligence Service.

Distancing themselves from the fraud cases, the commission noted that it does not require applicants to pay any amounts of money during applications for its advertised jobs.

The commission went ahead to asset that they only share about available vacancies through the mainstream media and on it’s official website, which is www.publicservice.go.ke.

Additionally, the commission directed any members of the public who need their services to visit their offices in Commission House, Nairobi, along Moi Avenue.

They also called on the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to undertake investigations on reports that it has obtained from Kenyans about the conmen.

