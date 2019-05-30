Posta Kenya Launches Big Four Agenda Commemorative Stamps

The Postal Corporation of Kenya (Posta) has launched the Big Four Agenda commemorative stamps.

In a statement to newsrooms, Posta said that the stamps will be issued to mark special events or occasions of national and international importance.

The Big Four Agenda commemorative stamps will as well depict the four pillars of the social economic agenda for national development which include affordable housing, universal health coverage, enhancing manufacturing and food security & nutrition.

“The Postal Corporation of Kenya will contribute towards the Big Four Agenda as well as continue supporting the stakeholders both in the private and public sector. To see to that, the commemorative stamps are now available at post offices countrywide and you are all invited to get yourselves the First Day covers adorned with the commemorative stamps highlighting the Big Four Agenda,” read the statement in part.

The coporation has been in the recent past trying to rejuvenate its dwindling profits by introduction of services such as Tunza Nyumba na Posta, E-Njiwa, EMS2GO and M-Post among others.

Speaking during the launch, CS Joe Mucheru said that there was still hope for Posta, which was separated from the Kenya Posts and Telecommunication (KPTC) in July 1999.

“We note with appreciation that Postal Corporation of Kenya has never been granted any subsidy by the National Government since the split from the Kenya Posts and Telecommunication (KPTC) in 1st July 1999. The Corporation is able to finance its operations despite the challenges experienced in the wider postal and courier industry globally,” said Mucheru.

Mucheru said that the government was contemplating of making Posta the National Payment Gateway for all Public Services.

“My Ministry is working closely with all the stakeholders in the National Government to ensure that Posta Kenya is considered as the National Payment Gateway for all Public Services going forward. This will go a long way towards making Kenya a cashless economy, which is one of the most critical agendas of the Government today. We are aware that the Corporation is facing challenges, but I confirm that my ministry will give all the necessary support to return Posta Kenya to profitability the soonest possible,” he added.

Postal services in Kenya have been in existence for over 125 years since the days of Imperial British East Africa, but are diminishing at the advent of technology.

Posta has two types of stamps, Definitive and Commemorative. Definitive stamps are issued essentially for postage services while commemorative stamps are issued to mark special events or occasions of national or international importance.

Speaking during the event, Postmaster General Mr Dan Kagwe announced the launc of another commemorative stamp, Sickle Cell Anaemia, in June 19.

“Over the years Posta Kenya has partnered with several organizations and institutions to produce stamps depicting their various developments most recently being the Northern White Rhino and Nelson Mandela commemorative stamps launched in May and October 2018 respectively. The next stamp issue in the calendar includes the commemoration of Sickle Cell Anaemia which will be officially launched on June 19th 2019 in partnership with the Children Sickle Cell Foundation,” said Kagwe.

