Neymar Stripped Of Brazil Captaincy, Embarrassed In Training (Video)

Being put through a nutmeg can be one of the most embarrassing experiences in the beautiful game.

Paris Saint Germain star Neymar is known for his classy skills on the ball and goal-scoring prowess.

He has probably dragged many of his opponents through the experience but he couldn’t take a bit of the medicine in a training session with Brazil recently.

Read:

Neymar nutmegged by 19 year old in Brazil training🤣 Shame! Shame! Shame! pic.twitter.com/JAcUAc5vAn — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) May 29, 2019

Neymar, 27, was recently stripped of the Samba Boys captaincy and replaced with his PSG teammate Dani Alves.

The team is preparing for Copa America.

