New Bill Seeks To Regulate Use Of Mobile Phones In Gambling

Parliament is seeking new methods of regulating gambling habits in the country through a new bill that will limit the use of mobile phones in gambling activities.

The Gaming Bill 2019 targets the online gaming industry, which has gobbled up most of the youth population.

The bill, sponsored by Sports, Culture and Tourism committee, seeks to repeal the Betting, Lotteries and Gaming Act of 1966 and is due for its first reading at the National Assembly next week.

“The Bill seeks to…restrict use of telecommunication platforms as media for gambling in Kenya,” said the chair of the National Assembly’s Sports, Culture and Tourism committee, Victor Munyaka, at a media briefing yesterday.

According to surveying platform Geopoll, 76 percent of Kenyan youths engage in betting, the largest in Africa.

Averagely, they spend Ksh5,000 per month to bet.