KVDA Boss David Kimosop Fired, Replaced By Francis Kipkeoch

Kerio Valley Development Authority (KVDA) board has sacked Managing Director David Kimosop following his alleged involvement in major scandals.

The board has consequently replaced him with Francis Kipkoech, who will serve in an acting capacity.

This was after the board of the troubled parastatal met on Thursday following the exit of Kimosop, whose leadership has been marred with various corruption scandals.

According to a letter seen by The Standard, the meeting held by the board was following a circular from the Ministry of East Africa and Regional Development which instructed them to urgently address the issue.

Speaking before his exit, Kimosop noted that the Parliament’s implementation committee met to discuss the two dams’ designs that have been received from the Italian contractor, CMC di Ravenna.

He, however, denied having knowledge of a board meeting to discuss the appointment of a new MD today.

Kimosop joined KVDA in 2012 after being appointed by the then Regional Development Minister Fred Gumo for a three-year term.

In April 2015, his tenure was renewed for another three years by former Environment and natural resources Cabinet Secretary Judy Wakhungu.

