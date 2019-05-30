Kenyan Woman Jelagat Cheruiyot Found Dead In Osborne Park, Australia 

A Kenyan woman, Jelagat Cheruiyot, was on Wednesday found dead in Osborne Park Australia.

Cheruiyot, 34, is stated to have been reported missing at Morley police on Wednesday by her relatives and friends who had not heard from her for days.

According to her family, it seems like her body has been at the park for a while as they were unable to contact her for close to a week.

Read: Governor Mandago’s Brother Found Dead In An Unfinished Building

The Australia police noted that they found the deceased’s body in a top-floor unit block on Main Street by officers attending the unit block.

Neighbors told local media that they had been hearing people arguing around the Main Street unit before the Wednesday’s discovery.

Speaking on the mysterious death, Senior Sergeant Sean Wright noted that her body bore injuries hence they are treating her case as homicide.

Sergent Sean stated: “We are trying to put an exact time on the last time she was seen and its part of our investigation to speak to anyone who might have seen her, including people from work.

Read also: Parliament Police Woman Found Dead At Home In Suspected Case Of Love Gone Sour

“It’s part of our investigation to speak to any person that has seen her, including people from work. It appears at this stage it could be as long as seven days,” he added.

Additionally, police are also seeking information regarding two vehicles that were linked to the property where her body was found and were yet to be located.

“Police are asking for information to locate a blue 2007 Hyundai Getz hatchback, registration 1CMR900, and a 1995 blue Mitsubishi Coupe, registration 1BJP872,” he told PerthNow.

Do you have a story you want to be told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com