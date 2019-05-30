Want-away Hazard Guides Chelsea To Europa League Glory

Chelsea are the UEFA Europa League champions!

The Blues hammered Arsenal 4-1 to win the all English final in Baku on Wednesday night.

Want away playmaker Eden Hazard starred in the game, scoring twice to seal the fifth European title for Chelsea.

Former Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud opened the scoring in 49th minute after a barren first half before Pedro doubled the lead at the hour mark.

Hazard made it 3-0 five minutes later from the spot but Alex Iwobi reduced the deficit for Arsenal in the 69th minute.

Hazard had the final say with the fourth goal as the tie ended 4-1 in favor of Chelsea who claimed their first EUROPA crown since 2013.

