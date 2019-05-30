CJ Maraga, All Governors, Most CSs Denied VIP Treatment On Roads

Chief Justice David Maraga will now be expected to follow normal traffic flow just like most Kenyans.

In a statement released on Wednesday by the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai, the CJ, all 47 county governors and most cabinet secretaries were left out in the list of leaders entitled to special treatment on roads and highways during traffic snarl ups.

In his directive, the IG said the first category of VIPs liable for such treatment include the President, Deputy President and the First Lady.

Cabinet Secretaries for Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs as well as Principal Secretary Interior also fall in the first category of VIPs.

Former presidents Daniel Moi, Mwai Kibaki and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga were listed in category four of VIPs.

Other Categories are as follows:

Category 2

The Chief of Defence Forces

The Service Commanders of Defence Forces

The Inspector-General of the National Police Service

The Deputy Inspector-General of the Kenya Police Service

The Deputy Inspector-General of the Administration Police Service

Category 3

The National Assembly Speaker

The Senate Speaker

Category 4

Retired Presidents

Retired Prime Minister

Category 5

Ambulances

Fire Brigade

The IG noted that individuals who don’t fall on any of the categories above will be required to seek authority from traffic officers in their respective regions on special cases.

Mutyambai added: “All other vehicles including government registered (GK) vehicles are expected to follow the normal traffic flow”.

Any motorists who will go against the stipulated guidelines will be arrested and prosecuted.

