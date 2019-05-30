CJ Maraga Added On Road VIP List After Public Outcry

Chief Justice David Maraga has been added on the list of leaders entitled to special clearance on the roads.

This is following public outcry on why the third arm of government was not included on the list of VIPs released on Wednesday by Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai.

In the updated statement on Thursday, the IG remained silent on why the CJ missed on the VIP list released on Wednesday evening.

Also included in the new list is Cabinet Secretary Finance, the Attorney General and Majority Leader Senate.

Mutyambai said the move was aimed at sorting out inconveniences experienced in the past on our roads.

“Following public outcry on persistent inconvenience caused to other motorists by VIP and GK vehicles on public roads and highways, I hereby direct guidelines concerning entitlement and privileges on clearance of vehicles for VIPs,” Mutyambai said

The updated list of leaders entitled to special treatment on roads and highways during traffic snarl ups is as follows.

President

Deputy President

First Lady

Chief Justice

Attorney General

Speaker of the National Assembly

Speaker of the Senate

CSs for Defence, Interior, Finance and Foreign Affairs

Service Commanders of the Defence Forces

Inspector General of National Police Service

Deputy Inspector General- Kenya Police Service and Administration Police Service

National Assembly Majority Leader

Senate Majority Leader

Retired Presidents

Retired Prime Minister

Ambulances

Fire Brigades

The IG noted that individuals who don’t fall on any of the categories above will be required to seek authority from traffic officers in their respective regions on special cases.

Mutyambai added: “All other vehicles including government registered (GK) vehicles are expected to follow the normal traffic flow”.

Any motorists who will go against the stipulated guidelines will be arrested and prosecuted.

