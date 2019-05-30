Spending Money Is How I Keep Diana Happy – Bahati Says

Gospel artiste Kevin Bahati has the secret to a woman’s heart.

According to the EMB Records chief executive, all a man needs is treat his woman right and what other way than spend your hard earned money on her.

A few weeks ago, Bahati took his wife, Diana Marua on a trip to Dubai where they enjoyed the finer things in life, including life on a yacht.

“…for that limo, I had to spend a lot of money but the queen is happy. If you want to make a woman happy, give her three things. one good life, two, good life and three good life. All those require money,” he confessed.

Speaking to True Love Magazine however, Marua who is expecting the couple’s third child said that she is not with the singer for his money.

According to Marua, it is laughable that people think that she settled for Bahati because of his fortunes.

She did however disclose that she could have gone for a wealthier man but the singer was the man that loved her the right way.

“Others say I want him for the money. Even he laughs about that. If it was about money I would be with well-off people I have dated who would have offered me a lot, including cars.

With Bahati, I asked God for someone who would love me genuinely and Bahati was the man I knew I wanted to grow and build a legacy with,” she told the magazine.

