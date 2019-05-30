High Court Fines Anyang’ Nyong’o, Sister Ksh400,000 Each Over Contempt Of Court

The High Court has fined Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o and his sister Ksh400,000 each for failing to attend the sentencing of a case with their kin.

Issuing the fine, Justice Thripsisa Cherere instructed that to pay the allocated amount within 30 days or spend one month in jail.

She further ruled that if the duo failed to comply with an earlier court order that directed them to produce documents of the estate then they will be liable to pay an extra Ksh50,000 each for every month.

The two did not show up for the sentencing of the ruling, informing the court that they were mourning the death of their mother.

The ruling was to be made on Tuesday, the same day which Mama Dorcas passed on at Aga Khan University Hospital in Nairobi where she was receiving treatment.

At the time of her passing, Mama Dorcas was 98 years old.

However, despite their notification to the court, Justice Cherere ruled out that application claiming that it was defective since they could have spared time to attend court.

She went ahead to make the ruling without the duo presence.

His legal team told court that the duo lost their mother two days ago and are still grieving.

However, the counsel for the applicant stated that the deceased is also a grandmother for the applicant and should not form the basis for failing to appear to court.

He stated that Nyong’o is a public officer and should not continue to disobey court orders.

The prolonged case, is between the governor and his siblings against his nephew Mr Kenneth Okuthe over the allocation of family estate.

